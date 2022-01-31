‘Grease’ Prequel Series Reveals Its Pink Ladies

Paramount+ has set the key cast members for the upcoming musical series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. A prequel to the Oscar-nominated 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies explores the formation of the Pink Ladies in the years leading up to the film.

The cast of the musical includes Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, and Madison Thompson as Susan. Johnathan Nieves is Richie, Jason Schmidt is Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper is Wally, and Jackie Hoffman will play Asst. Principal McGee.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with,” stated Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount Television Studios & Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present.”

Filming is currently underway in Vancouver on the original series created by Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent). Oakes will be writing, executive producing, and serving as showrunner on season one. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen also executive produces as well as Adam Fishbach, PICTURESTART’s Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey, and Alethea Jones (Made For Love). Jones is on board to direct multiple episodes including the pilot.

Jamal Sims is the choreographer and Grammy nominee Justin Tranter is in charge of the music.

Paramount+ confirmed season one will consist of 10 episodes. The Paramount Television Studios production is targeting a late 2021 premiere in the U.S. on Paramount+, followed by a release in international markets in 2022.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

The musical series takes place four years before the original Grease. In 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.







