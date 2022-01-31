NBC Sets ‘Transplant’ and ‘Weakest Link’ Season 2 Premiere Dates

NBC’s popular medical drama Transplant and the game show Weakest Link will kick off their second seasons on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Weakest Link will air at 9pm ET/PT followed by new episodes of Transplant at 10pm ET/PT.

Hamza Haq returns to lead the Transplant cast as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed. Season two also stars Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira and John Hannah as Dr. Jed Bishop. The medical series is executive produced by Joseph Kay, Bruno Dubé, Jocelyn Deschênes, Virginia Rankin, Tara Woodbury, Josée Vallée and Adam Barken. Stefan Pleszczynski is also on board as a season two executive producer and directs six episodes.

NBC released the following tease of what’s in store for the second season:

“Transplant follows the story of Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a talented doctor and Syrian refugee, who fled his war-torn country with his younger sister, Amira, for a fresh start in Canada. After a truck crashes into the restaurant where he’s been working, Bash earns the chance to practice medicine again by using his field-honed skills to save multiple lives in brilliant fashion, including that of Dr. Jed Bishop, the Chief of Emergency Medicine at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto.

Season two picks up with Bash and his fellow residents reeling after Dr. Bishop suffers a stroke. With everything at the hospital destabilized, the place that Bash had started to consider home suddenly feels precarious. As the team adjusts to new colleagues while dealing with the challenges of life, unexpected faces from the past leave Bash seriously doubting whether his transplant into this new world was successful.”

Five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch will return as host and executive producer of Weakest Link. Stuart Krasnow also executive produces and serves as showrunner.

The season two description:

“In each episode of Weakest Link, hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount money.

At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the ‘Weakest Link’ in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as Lynch declares the iconic phrase, ‘You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.'”







