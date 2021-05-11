‘Lisey’s Story’ Trailer: Stephen King Adapts His Novel Into a Limited Series

Apple TV+ is showing off the first official trailer for Lisey’s Story, a limited series based on the popular novel by Stephen King. King is hands-on with the limited series, writing each of the eight episodes as well as executive producing.

Stephen King teased the trailer’s debut on his Twitter account, announcing on May 10th that it was about to be released. “I love it, and hope you all do,” wrote King.

The cast is led by Oscar winner Julianne Moore (Still Alice) as the title character. Oscar nominee Clive Owen (Closer), three-time Oscar nominee Joan Allen (The Contender, The Crucible, Nixon), Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Dane DeHaan (A Cure for Wellness), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), and Sung Kang (Power) also star in Apple TV+’s limited series.

The Apple Original series is set to premiere on Friday, June 4, 2021. The first two episodes will air on June 4th followed by new episodes dropping on subsequent Fridays.

The Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television production was directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie, Neruda). Larraín, King, Moore, J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, and Juan de Dios Larraín executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.







