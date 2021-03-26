‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17 Episode 10 Photos: Welcome Back, Lexie!

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy is bringing back fan favorite Chyler Leigh as Lexie for season 17 episode 10. “Breathe” will air on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, and Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt. Kim Raver plays Teddy Altman, Jesse Williams is Jackson Avery, Camilla Luddington is Dr. Jo, Caterina Scorsone is Amelia Shepherd, and Kelly McCreary is Maggie Pierce.

“Breathe” Plot: The hospital ventilator shortage has the doctors gravely concerned when both a mother and daughter are in critical condition with COVID and fighting over the last ventilator. Meanwhile, Hayes’ high-risk sister-in-law with multiple sclerosis ends up in the hospital with a kidney stone, and the sister house has a few more kids join it as Amelia plays babysitter for the day.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.