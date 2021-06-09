Fans of the binge-worthy fantasy series Locke & Key are getting their first look at the upcoming second season with the release of the first official photos. Netflix just unveiled seven non-spoilery photos from season two ahead of its October 2021 premiere.

The season two cast includes Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), and Bill Heck (Rendell Locke). Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett) also star in the series adaptation of the IDW graphic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averil guide the series as showrunners. Cuse and Averill also serve as producers along with Joe Hill, Aron Eli Coleite, Lindsey Springer, and Chris Ryall. Producers also include IDW’s Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams; Take 5’s John Weber and Frank Siracusa; and Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.







