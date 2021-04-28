‘Hacks’ Trailer and Poster: Jean Smart Stars as a Vegas Comedian

HBO Max’s trailer for Hacks won me over and not just because it stars the immensely talented Jean Smart. It appears, per the trailer, that Smart’s character’s dog of choice is a Pembroke Welsh Corgi (I’m owned by a member of that irresistible breed). Two Corgis pop up in clips featured in the lengthy official trailer which introduces Smart as a comedian in need of fresh material.

HBO Max also unveiled a poster for the upcoming first season set to premiere on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The first two episodes will air back-to-back on May 13th followed by the release of two new episodes of the 10 episode season on subsequent Thursdays. The first season will conclude on June 10th.

Jean Smart’s joined in Hacks by Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins. Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, and Rose Abdoo appear as recurring guest stars.

Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky created the series and serve as showrunners. Executive producers include Downs and Aniello through their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, Michael Schur for Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Max Original Hacks explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Einbinder).