‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Episode 10 Photos: “Radical” Preview

Season three of NBC’s New Amsterdam continues with episode 10 which features Iggy working with a woman who is committed to undergoing gastric bypass surgery. Episode 10, “Radical,” will air on May 4, 2021.

Ryan Eggold leads the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims is Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.

“Radical” Plot: Max reckons with New Amsterdam’s past. Bloom and Reynolds treat a patient in an unconventional relationship. Sharpe decides to take a stricter approach to parenting her frustrated teenage niece. Iggy tries to connect with a patient desperate to have gastric bypass surgery.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Max Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.







