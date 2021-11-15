‘Halo’ Series Teaser Video: “Hello, Master Chief”

Paramount+ has finally released the first teaser for the upcoming sci-fi action series, Halo, starring Pablo Schreiber (American Gods). Plans for a series based on the Xbox franchise have been in the works for years, and back in 2018 Showtime confirmed they were moving forward on adapting the game into a series.

Now, three years later, first footage has arrived of Schreiber donning his helmet as a female voice says, “Hello, Master Chief.” The series is no longer set to air on Showtime and instead will arrive on the Paramount+ subscription streaming service sometime in 2022.

In addition to Pablo Schreiber, the cast includes Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, “the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers,” and Jen Taylor (Halo game series) as Cortana, “the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.”

Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful) also star in season one.

The series is a Showtime production, in partnership with 343 Industries, and Amblin Television. Amblin Television’s Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey executive produce along with Steven Kane and One Big Picture’s Toby Leslie and director Otto Bathurst. 343 Industries’ Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross also executive produce as well as Chapter Eleven’s Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington.

Paramount+ released the following description of the series:

“In its adaptation for Paramount+, HALO will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox®’s first ‘Halo’ game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

‘Halo’ reinvented how people think about video games and has grown into a global entertainment phenomenon, having sold more than 82 million copies worldwide and grossing more than $6 billion in lifetime total sales revenue.”