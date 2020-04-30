‘Hanna’ Season 2 Gets a Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer and Poster

Amazon Prime Video’s riveting action drama Hanna will return for season two on Friday, July 3, 2020. Season two of the series based on Joe Wright’s 2011 feature film will consist of eight episodes all dropping on July 3rd for those into binge-watching. And at this point, who isn’t?

The cast is led by Esmé Creed-Miles in the title role. Mireille Enos reprises her role as CIA operative Marissa Wiegler and Dermot Mulroney joins the series as Utrax overseer John Carmichael for season two.

David Farr (The Night Manager), Paul Waters, Laura Lomas, Nina Segal, and Charlotte Hamblin wrote season two. Farr, a co-writer of the original film, also directs the second season’s seventh and eighth episodes. In addition, Eva Husson and Ugla Hauksdóttir directed season two episodes.

Hanna is an Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios, Tomorrow Studios and Working Title Television production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video:

Raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe, 15-year-old Hanna (Creed-Miles) has spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Her survivalist skills are finally tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Enos) and her team of agents.

Hanna has no choice but to embark on a perilous journey alone across Europe as she seeks to reunite with her father and evade – and ultimately take down – the dangerous agents who target them. Hanna’s isolated upbringing leads her to face particularly daunting physical and emotional challenges along the way, as she navigates an ever-deepening conspiracy – one that could be the undoing of both her and her father.

Season 2 Details:

Following her discovery at the end of Season One, Hanna now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training. The Utrax program has produced a whole contingent of highly trained teenagers whose development is about to reach the lethal “second phase.”







