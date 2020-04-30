‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Episode 19 Photos: Preview of “Killing Mr. Honey” Season Finale

The CW’s Riverdale season four episode 18 found Jughead on the hunt for the creator of the murder video while Archie and Betty tried to figure out what’s going on with their relationship. Veronica and Cheryl ended their business partnership after trouble with local thugs, and Kevin’s tickle videos led to a whole lot of trouble with Principal Honey who it turns out is a bit of a pervert. The episode ended with Cheryl receiving an extremely disturbing video similar to Jughead’s.

Up next, episode 19 directed by cast member Madchen Amick from a script by Ted Sullivan and James DeWille. Episode 19, the season finale, will air on May 6, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast is led by KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. Madelaine Petsch is Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge, Mӓdchen Amick is Alice Cooper, Casey Cott is Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos is Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich is FP Jones, Charles Melton is Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz.

“Chapter Seventy-Six: Killing Mr. Honey” Plot – After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Sprouse) works on a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) for all the ways he’s ruined their senior year.





