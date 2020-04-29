‘Tough as Nails’ and ‘Game On!’ Get Season 1 Premiere Dates

CBS has set a May 20, 2020 premiere date for the game show Game On! hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key. The new series Tough as Nails, created and hosted by The Amazing Race‘s Phil Keoghan, will debut as part of the network’s summer primetime lineup on July 8th.

“These are two timely and entertaining series for summer,” said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning and Scheduling, CBS Entertainment. “Game On! is funny, unpredictable and feel-good television, and Tough as Nails celebrates the hard-working heroes of America in a uniquely emotional and gritty real-world competition.”

In addition to Keegan-Michael Key, Game On! season one features tennis superstar Venus Williams, NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, comedian Ian Karmel, and comedian Bobby Lee. Key, Williams, and Gronkowski also serve as executive producers along with Ben Winston, James Corden, Emma Conway, David Taylor, Murray Boland, Danielle Lux, Elle Key, and Henry Penzi.

Tough as Nails is executive produced by Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan, and Anthony Carbone.

Game On! will air on Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes of Tough as Nails will air on Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT.

CBS released the following descriptions of the two new primetime series:

Game On! is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on A League of Their Own, the BAFTA-winning U.K. series. The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.

Tough as Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.







