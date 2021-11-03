‘Harlem’ Series Trailer: Their Moment, Their Rules, Their City

Amazon’s just released the official trailer for Harlem, a new single-camera comedy from Girls Trip‘s Tracy Oliver. The two-minute trailer introduces the women at the heart of the series and sets up the dynamics of their friendship.

Meagan Good (The Intruder) stars as Camille, Grace Byers (The Gifted) is Quinn, Shoniqua Shandai (I Am the Night) plays Angie, Jerrie Johnson (Mother’s Milk) is Tye, and Tyler Lepley (The Haves and the Have Nots) is Ian. Season one will also feature recurring guest stars Whoopi Goldberg, Jasmine Guy, Andrea Martin, Robert Ri’chard, Juani Feliz, Kate Rockwell, and Sullivan Jones.

Season one consists of 10 episodes and is set to premiere on Prime Video on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Harlem was created by Tracy Oliver, with Oliver serving as writer and executive producer. Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing also executive produce along with 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and i am OTHER’s Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés.

Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee directed episodes one and two.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

Harlem is a new comedy following a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City, the mecca of Black culture in America. Camille is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia who has an extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life; Tye is a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability—and romantic partners—at arm’s length; Quinn is a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn.

