‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 6 Preview: Promo, Photos, and Plot

The team is tasked with finding out who’s hunting detectives on CBS’s FBI season four episode six, “Allegiance.” Directed by John Polson from a script by Keith Eisner, episode six will air on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring cast members include Kathleen Munroe as Rina Trenholm, Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor, and James Chen as Ian Lim.

“Allegiance” Plot: The team must track down a shooter targeting detectives from the same precinct and unit, while facing mounting tension from the NYPD. Also, Tiffany finds that her NYPD roots may be influencing her view of the situation.