‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 6 Preview: Promo, Photos, and Plot

By
Rebecca Murray
-

The team is tasked with finding out who’s hunting detectives on CBS’s FBI season four episode six, “Allegiance.” Directed by John Polson from a script by Keith Eisner, episode six will air on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring cast members include Kathleen Munroe as Rina Trenholm, Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor, and James Chen as Ian Lim.

“Allegiance” Plot: The team must track down a shooter targeting detectives from the same precinct and unit, while facing mounting tension from the NYPD. Also, Tiffany finds that her NYPD roots may be influencing her view of the situation.

FBI Season 4 Episode 6
Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell in ‘FBI’ season 4 episode 6 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 6
John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace in season 4 episode 6 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 6
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in season 4 episode 6 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 6
Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola in season 4 episode 6 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 6
Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola in season 4 episode 6 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 6
Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine in season 4 episode 6 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR