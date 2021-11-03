Money Heist: Part 5 Volume 2 Trailer – It’s Not Looking Good for the Gang

Netflix’s Money Heist will finish up its fifth and final season on December 3, 2021 with the release of the series’ last five new episodes. Today, Netflix dropped the final trailer for Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 – a trailer you should avoid unless you’ve watched the first five episodes of the final season.

The first installment of season five, Volume 1, launched on Netflix on September 3, 2021.

Season five stars Álvaro Morte as the Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, and Jaime Lorente as Denver. Esther Acebo plays Mónica Gaztambide, Enrique Arce is Arturo Román, Darko Peric is Helsinki, Hovik Keuchkerian plays Bogota, Luka Peros is Marsella, Belén Cuesta is Manila, Najwa Nimri is Alicia Sierra, and Rodrigo De la Serna stars as Palermo.

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Part 5 Volume 2: Tokyo (Corberó) is dead and the enemy still lurks in the Bank of Spain, wounded but dangerous as ever. Facing their darkest hour yet, the gang hatches a bold new plan to get the gold out without anyone noticing. To make matters worse, the Professor may have made the biggest mistake of his life.








