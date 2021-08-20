‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 and ‘1883’ Premiere Dates Confirmed

Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have finally confirmed the premiere date for season four of Yellowstone. The critically acclaimed drama will return with new episodes on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Paramount+ also announced the Yellowstone origin story, 1883, will debut on December 19th. New series Mayor of Kingstown from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan will kick off season one on November 14th.

“Our strategy is to make Yellowstone, the massive # 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan’s world-building storytelling,” stated Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, MTV Entertainment. “These new series will debut on Paramount+ and have special premiere day sneak episodes behind Yellowstone introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount+ which will stream each series exclusively after episode two.”

Kevin Costner returns to lead the cast as John Dutton. Luke Grimes plays Kayce, Kelly Reilly stars as Beth, and Wes Bentley reprises his role as Jamie. The cast also includes Cole Hauser as Rip, Kelsey Asbille as Monica, Brecken Merrill as Tate, Jefferson White as Jimmie, and Forrie Smith as Lloyd. Will Patton has been upped to series regular for season four.

Paramount+ provided the following descriptions of new season four characters:

JACKI WEAVER (Silver Linings Playbook) will portray Caroline Warner; CEO of Market Equities.

PIPER PERABO (Covert Affairs) will portray Summer Higgins; an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals.

KATHRYN KELLY (Nashville) will portray Emily; a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy.

SERIES REGULAR FINN LITTLE (Storm Boy) will portray Carter; a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

The Plot:

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.







