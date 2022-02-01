Hulu’s teasing the upcoming series Life & Beth with the release of the show’s first batch of photos. Created by Amy Schumer, the original comedy will debut on Hulu on March 18, 2022 with the release of all 10 episodes.

Schumer not only stars in the series as the titular character but also wrote, directed, and executive produced the comedy. Season one features Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker and LaVar Walker.

Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell, and Ryan McFaul are also involved as executive producers.

In an interview with EW, Schumer explained how much of her is Life & Beth‘s Beth. “It’s based on themes from my life. But there is stuff that Beth does that really happened. There’s an episode where she flashes some boys. That happened to me. And episode 9 has a dark moment that’s real.”

Hulu released the following synopsis of Life & Beth:

“Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.

We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy, and moving forward.”







