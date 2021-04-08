‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 2 Trailer: Buckle Up, Wildcats

Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series just dropped its official season two trailer along with a poster for the upcoming season. The trailer reveals the East High’s talented students won’t be performing High School Musical 2. Instead, the Wildcats will be bringing Beauty and the Beast to life on the stage.

Season two will premiere on May 14, 2021.

Returning series regulars include Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars) guest stars as Zack, “the new drama teacher at East High’s rival high school, who returns to Salt Lake after a successful acting career in New York City.”

Additional recurring guest stars include Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen) as Howie, a high school junior who works after school as a delivery guy for Big Red’s family’s pizza shop, Salt Lake Slices and Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives) as Lily, an energetic East High student whose sweetness masks her highly competitive nature. Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) plays French exchange student Antoine and Asher Angel (Andi Mack) is Jack, a charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust.

Tim Federle (Ferdinand) created the series and serves as executive producer.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

In season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.







