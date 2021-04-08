‘The Bold Type’ Season 5 Gets a May Premiere Date

The fifth and final season of Freeform’s popular drama The Bold Type will premiere on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. Freeform announced the decision to end the series with the upcoming fifth season back in January, with President of Freeform Tara Duncan calling the critically acclaimed series a brand-defining show for the network.

“It’s been refreshing, relatable and fun to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton lean on their friendship to navigate the complexities of modern life,” stated Tara Duncan, president of Freeform. “It’s one of my favorite shows, and I am proud that we are giving the series the sendoff Wendy, the incredible cast and crew, and the beloved fans all deserve.”

Season five will star Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin. Nikohl Boosheri returns in a recurring role as fan-favorite Adena El-Amin. Carson Kressley will appear as himself in the season five premiere.

Showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser, Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Joanna Coles, Brian Madden, Ruben Fleischer, and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon executive produce.

Freeform offered the following description of the fifth and final season:

A signature hit for the network, the farewell episodes of the fan-favorite series will celebrate the trio’s journey into becoming who they were each meant to be.

Season four of The Bold Type left Kat, Jane, and Sutton at their limits both personally and professionally at Scarlet Magazine. After five empowering seasons, our trio is on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world. Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change.







