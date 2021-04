‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 2 Episode 11 Photos: “Obstruction” Preview

The team tracks a vigilante on CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season two episode 11, “Obstruction.” Episode 11 was directed by Ken Girotti from a script by Melissa Scrivner Love and will air Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Julian McMahon stars as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz plays Special Agent Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg is Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes is Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand plays Special Agent Clinton Skye.

Guest stars include Paula Jon DeRose, Mike Houston, Brent Langdon, Zachary Le Vey, John Carlin, and Phil Schneider. Caroline Grogan, Katie Lombardo, Kaleb Wells, JJ Pyle, Keilah Wolk, Max Schochet, Kasey Buckley, Candice Jean-Jacques, and Luis de la Lombana also guest star.

“Obstruction” Plot: After a double murder takes place in a small town, the team goes after the vigilante who relies on internet sleuths to exact revenge on suspects in the name of justice. Also, Jess and Sarah’s relationship continues to grow, but not everyone approves

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics.

Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.