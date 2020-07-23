‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 Trailer and First-Look Photos

It’s only a little over a minute long yet the Comic-Con trailer for HBO’s His Dark Materials season two reveals a lot about Lyra’s journey and her ever-expanding world. The trailer debuted during the show’s [email protected] panel – the safe, virtual version of the annual San Diego Comic-Con.

Fans of the series get their first look at Cittàgaze in the minute-long teaser. Plus, season two’s new cast members – Andrew Scott (“John Parry”), Jade Anouka (“Ruta Skadi”), and Simone Kirby (“Dr. Mary Malone”) – are introduced in the video.

Dafne Keen (“Lyra”), Ruth Wilson (“Mrs Coulter”), Ariyon Bakare (“Lord Boreal”), Amir Wilson (“Will”), James McAvoy (“Lord Asriel”), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Lee Scoresby”) return for the much-anticipated second season of the critically acclaimed fantasy drama.

In addition to showing off the first trailer, HBO also released a batch of photos from season two.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

In the second season of His Dark Materials, Lord Asriel (McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past.

Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.







