‘Wizards’ Official Trailer: ‘Tales of Arcadia’ Wraps Up with 10 New Episodes

DreamWorks Animation and Netflix have unveiled the official trailer for the final chapter in the Emmy Award-winning Tales of Arcadia series, Wizards. The creative team promises these final 10 episodes will connect the other two parts of the trilogy together.

“It’s really about going backwards to go forwards,” said executive producer Marc Guggenheim. “There’s a lot of lore that really gets explored and expanded here in Wizards.”

“Wizards is a series where you see the first episode, and you’re like, ‘Holy cow!’ Then it just takes off, and it gets faster and faster to the very end,” teased executive producer Chad Hammes.

The animated Tales of Arcadia trilogy was created by executive producer Guillermo del Toro. The final chapter debuts on August 7, 2020 and features the voices of Colin O’Donoghue as Merlin’s apprentice Douxie; Emile Hirsch as Jim; Lexi Medrano as Claire; Charlie Saxton as Toby; Steven Yeun as Steve; David Bradley as Merlin; Lena Headey as Morgana; Fred Tatasciore as Aaarrrgghh!!!; Clancy Brown as Gunmar, Diego Luna as Krel; Mark Hamill as Dictatious; and Kelsey Grammer in as Blinky.

New characters include shape-shifting Archie voiced by Alfred Molina, troublemaking troll Callista voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, Camelot’s King Arthur voiced by James Faulkner, and Galahad voiced by John Rhys Davies.

The Wizards Plot:

Wizards follows Douxie, a 900-year-old wizard-in-training, as he travels back in time to medieval Camelot alongside present-day friends Jim, Claire and Steve. There, Douxie encounters his past self; his mentor, Merlin; and an escalating conflict between the human and magical worlds.

The time travelers come face-to-face with King Arthur, Morgana, Sir Lancelot and others—including past versions of trolls Blinkous “Blinky” Giladrigal and AAARRRGGHH!!!—and it becomes apparent that this dangerous divide between humans and magic threatens to disrupt the future. As the famous Battle of Killahead Bridge approaches, it’s up to the present-day heroes to harness their own inner powers and ensure good prevails over evil. Ultimately, though, a bigger threat may come from another ancient source of magic that follows Douxie and his friends back to the present.









