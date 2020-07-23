Bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) guides Amazon Prime Video’s new conspiracy thriller series, Utopia. Flynn (virtually) joined the cast for a [email protected] panel to promote the series and showed off the gripping teaser trailer.

Utopia‘s based on the British series of the same name and will debut its eight episode season this fall on Amazon Prime.

John Cusack (High Fidelity), Rainn Wilson (The Office), and Sasha Lane (American Honey) lead a cast that includes Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Freed), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), and Cory Michael Smith (Gotham).

Gillian Flynn, Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, “Utopia.” Together, Ian (Byrd), Becky (LaThrop), Samantha (Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Borges) and Grant (Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of “Utopia,” predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world.

The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.







