The first photos have arrived from the Netflix limited series, Hollywood, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Unfortunately, we still have a month to wait for the series to premiere. The limited series isn’t set to make its debut until May 1, 2020.

The cast includes David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, and Dylan McDermott as Ernie. Holland Taylor is Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone is Avis, Jim Parsons is Henry Willson, Jake Picking is Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello is Dick, and Maude Apatow plays Henrietta.

“With the present so fraught and the future uncertain, we turned to the past for direction, uncovering buried history to spin an aspirational tale of what ifs: What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story? What if the person with greenlight power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of color? The matinee idol openly gay? And what if they were all invited into the room where the decisions are made, entering fully and unapologetically themselves to leave victorious and vaunted, their place in history cemented,” said executive producer, writer and director Janet Mock. “Hollywood is a love letter to our little industry town where dreamers dwell, stars are born, and magic transcends reality.”







The Hollywood Synopsis, Courtesy of Netflix:

Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Provocative and incisive, Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.









