‘NOS4A2’ Season 2 Premiere Date Announced and New Photos Unveiled

AMC’s released the first batch of photos from season two of the supernatural horror series, NOS4A2. The network also released the season two synopsis, confirmed the new season will premiere on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT, and announced it will be simulcast on BBC America.

Season two of the series based on Joe Hill’s bestselling book will consist of 10 one-hour episodes. Hill is involved as an executive producer along with showrunner Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead).

The cast is led by Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto as Charlie Manx and Ashleigh Cummings as Vic McQueen. Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti also star in season two.

“Following the strong success we’ve had sharing other talked-about series across our networks, most notably Killing Eve, we have another terrific opportunity to expand the audience for a great show,” stated Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “With NOS4A2, Jami O’Brien, along with an incredible cast led by Zach and Ashleigh, have delivered a unique take on the vampire story, fueled by Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel. We’re excited to open this high-stakes story up to entirely new audiences.”

The Season 2 Plot:

“NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne.

The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”







