‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Episode 17 Photos: Preview of “Wicked Little Town”

The CW’s Riverdale returns from its unplanned extended time off between episodes with season four episode 17, “Wicked Little Town,” airing April 15, 2020. The much-anticipated musical episode was directed by Antonio Negret from a script by Tessa Leigh Williams.

The season four cast is led by KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. Madelaine Petsch is Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge, Mӓdchen Amick is Alice Cooper, Ashleigh Murray is Josie McCoy, Casey Cott is Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos is Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich is FP Jones, Charles Melton is Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz.

“Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town” Plot – THE RIVERDALE HIGH VARIETY SHOW — After the previous debacles of “Carrie: The Musical” and “Heathers: The Musical,” Kevin (Cott) decides to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show. But when Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) forbids him from performing a number from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Kevin and the gang rally against their principal – each by performing a number from “Hedwig,” turning the variety show into a full-fledged musical that reflects the students’ inner lives and struggles.

