‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Episode 17 Photos: Preview of “Wicked Little Town”

The CW’s Riverdale returns from its unplanned extended time off between episodes with season four episode 17, “Wicked Little Town,” airing April 15, 2020. The much-anticipated musical episode was directed by Antonio Negret from a script by Tessa Leigh Williams.

The season four cast is led by KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. Madelaine Petsch is Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge, Mӓdchen Amick is Alice Cooper, Ashleigh Murray is Josie McCoy, Casey Cott is Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos is Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich is FP Jones, Charles Melton is Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz.

“Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town” Plot – THE RIVERDALE HIGH VARIETY SHOW — After the previous debacles of “Carrie: The Musical” and “Heathers: The Musical,” Kevin (Cott) decides to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show. But when Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) forbids him from performing a number from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Kevin and the gang rally against their principal – each by performing a number from “Hedwig,” turning the variety show into a full-fledged musical that reflects the students’ inner lives and struggles.

And amidst all the drama, one forbidden “showmance” begins to blossom.



Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Jordan Connor as Sweet Pea, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz in ‘Riverdale’ season 4 episode 17 (Photo: Shane Harvey © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)
Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Casey Cott as Kevin Keller (Photo: Shane Harvey © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)
Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz in season 4 episode 17 (Photo: Shane Harvey © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)
Casey Cott as Kevin Keller (Photo: Shane Harvey © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)
Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller and Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper (Photo: Katie Yu © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)
Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Jordan Connor as Sweet Pea, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, and Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom (Photo: Katie Yu © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)
Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper (Photo: Katie Yu © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)
Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Casey Cott as Kevin Keller (Photo: Katie Yu © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)



