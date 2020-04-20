‘Hollywood’ Unwraps a New Trailer Starring Darren Criss and Jeremy Pope

Netflix just released a new trailer for the upcoming original series, Hollywood. The seven-episode limited series comes from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and is set to premiere on May 1, 2020.

The series reunites Ryan Murphy with his American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace star Darren Criss. According to the press notes, Murphy’s idea for Hollywood developed over dinner with Criss.

“I’d been playing around with the idea doing something about buried history for a while, and I knew that I wanted to do something hopeful and optimistic — a celebration of 1940s Hollywood,” stated Murphy. “After working together on ​The Assassination of Gianni Versace​, Darren Criss and I were having dinner and we started talking about a very famous gas station in Hollywood where sex workers mingled with celebrities. These young sex workers lived in an environment of shame, and they weren’t allowed in the game because they were seen as tainted goods.

I merged both of those ideas, and we began a lovingly constructed look at how I wished Hollywood would have operated back then; a world where women and gay people and people of color could flourish. I think the world would be very different than it is today if that had happened.”

The cast also includes David Corenswet as Jack, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, and Dylan McDermott as Ernie. Holland Taylor plays Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone is Avis, Jim Parsons is Henry Willson, Jake Picking is Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello is Dick, and Maude Apatow plays Henrietta.

Co-Creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan executive produce with Alexis Martin Woodall and writer/director Janet Mock.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Provocative and incisive, Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.