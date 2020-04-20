Chandra Wilson and Stefania Spampinato of Grey’s Anatomy guest star on ABC’s Station 19 season three episode 14. Episode 14 was directed by Pete Chatmon from a script by Tyrone Finch and will air on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Episode 14 guest stars also include Ivana Shein as Katherine Bishop, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, BJ Tanner as Tuck, and Noah Gerry as Joey.

The cast of season three features Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

“The Ghosts That Haunt Me” Plot – Andy returns to work while she and Jack fight to save people trapped in a collapsing bowling alley. Meanwhile, Ben confronts Sullivan about his drug problem; and Maya’s mother, Katherine, pays Maya a visit.







The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

“Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.”