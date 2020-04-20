‘MacGyver’ Season 4 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “Psy-Op + Cell + Merchant + Birds”

James Callis returns to reprise his role as The Merchant in CBS’s MacGyver season 4 episode 11. Directed by Ericson Core from a script by Cindy Appel and Andrew Karlsruher (story by Stephanie Hicks), episode 11 will air on Friday, April 24 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast is led by Lucas Till as Angus “Mac” MacGyver. Tristin Mays is Riley Davis, Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer, Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

Episode 11’s guest cast also includes Amber Skye Noyes, Ming Lo, and Adele Drahos.

“Psy-Op + Cell + Merchant + Birds” Plot – Mac is placed inside a fake prison cell with a top Codex operative, The Merchant (Callis), in order to gain his trust and get intel on their next move.







MacGyver Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, the quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.