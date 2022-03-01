‘Human Resources’ Trailer Introduces Bizarre New Characters

Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, Lupita Nyong’o, and Janelle Monáe are set to play new creatures and humans on the upcoming Big Mouth spinoff, Human Relations. Netflix just released the official trailer for the adult animated series which includes fan favorites from Big Mouth as well as weird new creatures including Hugh Jackman’s Dante the seductive Addiction Angel.

Helen Mirren guest stars as Shame Wizard Rita St. Swithens while Lupita Nyong’o lends her voice to Asha the Shame Wizard. Chris O’Dowd guests as Flanny the Lovebug and Harvey Guillen is Jose the Spider Receptionist.

New human characters include Ali Wong’s Becca, Janelle Monáe’s Claudia, Mike Birbiglia’s Barry, and Tim Robinson’s Doug.

Pamela Adlon, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, and Bobby Cannavale were previously announced as guest stars.

Big Mouth‘s Nick Kroll voices Maury the Hormone Monster, Maya Rudolph is Connie the Hormone Monstress, Aidy Bryant is Emmy the Lovebug, and Randall Park is Pete the Logic Rock. Keke Palmer is Rochelle the Lovebug, Brandon Kyle Goodman is Walter the Lovebug, and David Thewlis is The Shame Wizard.

Season one’s 10 episodes premiere on March 18, 2022.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years.

It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Featuring an all-star voice cast, Human Resources is not your normal day at the office.







