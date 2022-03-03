‘iCarly’ Season 2 Gets an April Premiere Date and Official Trailer

Paramount+ just released the official trailer for the second season of iCarly starring Miranda Cosgrove. The 10-episode second season will launch with the release of the first two episodes on April 8, 2022, followed by new episodes dropping on subsequent Fridays.

In addition to Miranda Cosgrove, the series stars Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent.

The original iCarly was created by Dan Schneider and ran on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012. The new series has Ali Schouten (Champions) and Jonathan Fener (American Housewife) as showrunners and executive producers. Series star Miranda Cosgrove also executive produces, with Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, and Alissa Vradenburg producing.

Paramount+ released the following description of the upcoming season:

The second season of Paramount+’s iCarly picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend.







