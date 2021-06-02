With a little over two weeks until its premiere, Paramount Plus has just released the official trailer for the iCarly revival. The new trailer, which was accompanied by the series’ poster, reveals a little of what Carly and her friends have been up to over the past 10 years.

Miranda Cosgrove returns as Carly Shay, Jerry Trainor’s back as Spencer Shay, and Nathan Kress reprises his role as Freddie Benson. New cast members include Laci Mosley as Carly’s best friend, Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, Freddie’s stepdaughter.

Paramount+ released the following synopsis of the upcoming revival:

“The new iCarly will pick up nearly 10 years after Nickelodeon’s original show ended and finds Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love, and family in their twenties.”

The original series premiered in September 2007 and ran for six seasons. The revival will kick off on Thursday, June 17, 2021 with the release of the first three episodes.







