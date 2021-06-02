BTS Dominates the Charts with “Butter”

Global superstars BTS’ latest summer hit, “Butter,” debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. “Butter” marks the K-pop group’s fourth chart-topping single, with BTS pulling off the impressive feat of having all their number one’s come out over a nine month span.

The group’s four number ones in quick succession were the fastest accumulation of four number one hits on the Hot 100 by a group since the Jackson 5 pulled it off back in 1970. Plus, they’re the first group in history to earn three number one debuts on the Hot 100.

BTS holds the top spot on multiple charts with “Butter,” with the single debuting at number one simultaneously on Billboard Global 200 and Globel Excl. U.S. Singles Chart, giving the popular group the number one spot on all three Billboard charts.

The Grammy-nominated band has dominated the global music scene with “Butter” since its first day in release. The English language single became the most streamed song in a single day in Spotify’s history, garnering 20.9 million global streams on the first day. In addition, the song’s official music video set an all-time 24-hour record of 108.2 million views as well as the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrent.

“Butter” went number one in over 100 countries on iTunes including the U.S. and other top music markets around the world. The single also broke the record for the biggest first-week streams for any song in global Amazon Music history.

“We released ‘Butter’ to bring a fun song that anyone can enjoy,” said BTS. “We’re happy and honored that the song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 again. We wouldn’t have gotten our fourth chart-topping song without everyone’s love and support. Thank you for enjoying ‘Butter’ and we will keep working hard to deliver refreshing and passionate music.”

Upon releasing the statement, the always humble band took to Twitter and Weverse to celebrate and to thank their fans, ARMY.

Besides smashing records and charts, the seven members are working hard on preparing for their 8th anniversary which will be celebrated with the two-day live-streaming event BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO on June 13 and 14. Tickets for the highly anticipated event are on sale now.

Over the past week BTS won Billboard Music Awards in all four of the categories they were nominated in: Top Duo/Group, Top Selling Song – “Dynamite,” Top Social Artist, and Top Song Sales Artist. A few days later they added two iHeart Music Awards wins to their list of accomplishments, earning wins in the BEST Music Video – “Dynamite” and Best Fan Army categories. Their long-time choreographer, Son Sung-Deuk, won Best Choreography.







