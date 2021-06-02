‘Mosquito Coast’ Earns a Season 2 Renewal from Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is bringing back The Mosquito Coast, the dramatic series based on Paul Theroux’s bestselling book, for a second season. The season two renewal comes just days before the season one finale will air.

Justin Theroux (nephew of author Paul Theroux) stars as Allie Fox, the patriarch of the family on the run. Melissa George is Allie Fox, Logan Polish plays Dina Fox, and Gabriel Bateman stars as Charlie Fox.

“The Mosquito Coast has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure, but also for the engaging family story and captivating performances at its heart,” stated Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of programming. “We can’t wait to find out what comes next for the Fox family, and for audiences to continue to experience the thrill ride.”

The seven-episode first season launched on April 30, 2021 and will finish up on Friday, June 4th.

Novelist Neil Cross created the series and executive produces. The Mosquito Coast author Paul Theroux also executive produces along with Justin Theroux, Rupert Wyatt, and Edward L. McDonnell. In addition, Veritas Entertainment Group’s Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, and Bob Bookman serve as executive producers.

The series is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

The Mosquito Coast is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox, who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.







