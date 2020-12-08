‘The Boys’ is #1 on IMDb’s Top 10 TV Series of 2020 List

IMDb has released its annual list of the most popular TV series, with the 2020 list topped by Amazon’s The Boys. The Top 10 list is pulled together by the movie, TV, and celebrity website based on actual page views of their website visitors.

The popular site has more than 200 million monthly visitors.

In addition to releasing the Top 10 TV Series list for 2020, IMDb has revealed the Top 10 Docuseries and Top 10 Reality and Competition TV Series of the year. 2020 marks the first time IMDb has published lists focused on those categories.

“Though reality TV was in its infancy when IMDb was founded 30 years ago, it’s grown enormously in terms of the diversity, scale and, in many cases, prestige of its offerings,” stated Brian Carver, Head of Content and Licensing for IMDb. “We are pleased to expand our annual lists to include for the first time ever, the reality-based shows that had many of us hooked this year. We thank our worldwide community of entertainment professionals, individual contributors and other trusted sources for submitting key details of these and other reality shows so fans can learn more and make informed decisions about what to watch.”

IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2020

The Boys Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Dark Ozark The Mandalorian The Queen’s Gambit The Umbrella Academy Westworld The Witcher The Crown

IMDb Top 10 Docuseries of 2020

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness The Last Dance Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer The Vow Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Down to Earth with Zac Efron McMillions Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

IMDb Top 10 Reality and Competition Series of 2020

Too Hot to Handle Selling Sunset Love Is Blind The Great British Bake Off (The Great British Baking Show) Keeping Up with the Kardashians The Masked Singer Top Gear Survivor RuPaul’s Drag Race The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills







