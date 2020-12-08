‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 5: Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Judge Carmichael convenes her first jury trial during the Covid-19 pandemic on CBS’s All Rise season two episode five. Directed by Stacey K. Black from a script by Briana Belser, episode five will air on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell.

Episode five guest stars include Louis Herthum, Gabriel Cordell, Castulo Guerra, Renee Victor, Journey Carter, and August Dantus. Isaiah Johnson, Elayn J. Taylor, Clayton Thomas, Gita Reddy, and P.J. Byrne also guest star in “The Peril of the Plea.”

“The Peril of the Plea” Plot: As the holidays descend upon the Hall of Justice, Lola begins her first jury trial in the COVID era. Also, Mark digs deeper into his case against a police officer.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.