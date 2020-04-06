‘In the Dark’ Season 2 Premiere: Photos and Preview of “All About the Benjamin”

The CW’s dramatic series In the Dark returns to kick off season two on April 16, 2020. Episode one, “All About the Benjamin,” was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein from a script by Corinne Kingsbury. New season two episodes air on Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason. Rich Sommer is Dean Riley, Brooke Markham is Jess Damon, Casey Deidrick is Max Parish, Keston John is Darnell James, Theodore Bhat is Josh, and Morgan Krantz stars as Felix Bell.

“All About the Benjamin” Plot – IN IT TOGETHER – Murphy (Mattfeld) is on the mend from her terrifying encounter with Dean (Sommer), but Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) visit spurs her into action. Murphy, Jess (Markham) and Felix (Krantz) must act quickly to devise a plan that will keep them out of Nia’s crosshairs and, possibly, save Guiding Hope in the process.

Series Details, Courtesy of The CW:

In season two of In the Dark, Murphy is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She’s also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess (Markham), and along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes friend), Felix, they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But solving the murder of her best friend, Tyson, lands Murphy deep in the world of Chicago’s underground heroin trade when she is forced to turn Guiding Hope into a front for drug kingpin Nia Bailey (guest star Nicki Micheaux).

In addition to steering clear of Dean, Murphy and Guiding Hope encounter a new problem when the increase in revenue piques the interest of an IRS Agent. And when Murphy realizes her choices directly affect Max, she is forced to make life-changing decisions. With the help of Darnell, Murphy tries to wrestle herself and everyone she cares about from Nia’s grasp, but ultimately plunges them into far deeper trouble than they bargained for.