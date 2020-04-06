CBS, ABC, and NBC are joining together for a special fundraising event that will celebrate and support the frontline healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. One World: Together at Home will air on the three major networks and their affiliates on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The special will be hosted by The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Jimmy Kimmel, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘s Stephen Colbert.

The special is curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and is scheduled to include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

Doctors, nurses, and families will share their experiences during the two-hour broadcast.

In addition to providing entertainment, the special will be asking viewers to pitch in and support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. The fund assists with equipping and supporting healthcare workers. Funds raised will also be designated to support local charities in their efforts to provide shelter, food, and healthcare to those impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. For more info, visit www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together at Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s, said Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen Hugh Evans.

“The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. “We may have to be apart physically for a little while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together at Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”







Per the official announcement, the special will be broadcast on:

ViacomCBS brands airing the special include broadcast networks CBS in the U.S., Channel 5 in the UK, Network 10 in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina; BET and MTV globally across 180+ countries; and CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the U.S.

NBCUniversal outlets including NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, MSNBC.com, NBCSN, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, SYFY and USA.

Walt Disney Television: ABC, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform and Nat Geo.

Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice, and RTE.

Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Additional international broadcasters include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE.

The special will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

One World: Together at Home Details:

“The show will lift viewer’s spirits with exclusive, special cameos from the worlds of music and arts, sports superstars, and comedic sketches, while always drawing back to its core purpose – to educate and inform on COVID-19 risks, prevention and response. The broadcast will feature interviews with experts from WHO as well as stories of frontline healthcare workers from around the world – their courage and sacrifice a reminder of the urgency of this moment.”







