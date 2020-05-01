HBO’s officially confirmed the award-winning half-hour comedy series Insecure has been renewed for a fifth season. The 10 episode fourth season kicked off on April 12, 2020 with new episodes currently airing on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT.

Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore created Insecure, and Rae serves as an executive producer along with Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

In addition to Emmy, Golden Globe and NAACP nominee Issa Rae as Issa Dee, season four stars Yvonne Orji as Molly Carter, Jay Ellis as Lawrence Walker, Natasha Rothwell as Kelli, Amanda Seales as Tiffany DuBois, and Alexander Hodge as Andrew Tan.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

“Season four follows the main characters in the aftermath of the decisions they made in the last season. Issa pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s new baby on the dynamic of the friend group. Along the way, we’ll see these characters evaluating relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.”







