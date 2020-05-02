‘Council of Dads’ Season 1 Episode 3: Photos and Preview of “Who Do You Wanna Be?”

NBC’s new drama, Council of Dads, just released new photos and plot details for season one episode three. Episode three, “Who Do You Wanna Be?,” is set to air on May 7, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season one cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, J. August Richards as Oliver Post, and Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills. Michele Weaver is Luly Perry, Steven Silver is Evan Norris, Emjay Anthony is Theo Perry, Thalia Tran is Charlotte Perry, and Blue Chapman is JJ Perry.

“Who Do You Wanna Be?” Plot – Larry presents an offer to Robin that will impact the future of the Crab Shack, catching Anthony and everyone else by surprise. Luly endeavors to make an impression in her writing group, digging deep into personal experiences for a piece. Evan contemplates a return to school. Oliver makes strides with Theo but finds himself torn from his own family duties.







The Season 1 Plot, Curtesy of NBC:

Family takes on a different meaning in this transformative and inspirational new drama when Scott Perry, a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself.

There’s Anthony, Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend; Larry, his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver, his dedicated doctor and wife’s dearest friend. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone – and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.