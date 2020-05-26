‘Insecure’ Season 4 June Episode Details: Plots and Air Dates

HBO’s Insecure will finish up its 10-episode fourth season with the two final episodes airing in June 2020. Don’t worry…the series isn’t wrapping up yet. HBO confirmed in early May that the half-hour comedy will return for a fifth season.

Insecure was created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, with Rae starring and serving as an executive producer along with Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis. The season four cast includes Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson, and Alexander Hodge.

The Plot: “Season four follows the main characters in the aftermath of the decisions they made in the last season. Issa pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s new baby on the dynamic of the friend group. Along the way, we’ll see these characters evaluating relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.”

Insecure Season 4 June Episodes:

Season 4, Episode 9: “Lowkey Trying”

Debut date: SUNDAY, JUNE 7 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Issa (Issa Rae) considers doing Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) a platonic favor. Meanwhile, both Dr. Rhonda (Denise Dowse) and Andrew (Alexander Hodge) ask Molly (Yvonne Orji) to consider a different approach in dealing with people who’ve wronged her, and Issa extends a timely olive branch.

Written by Grace Edwards & Eli Wilson Pelton; directed by Kerry Washington.

Debut date: SUNDAY, JUNE 14 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Molly (Yvonne Orji) takes Andrew (Alexander Hodge) to a work function and they struggle to see eye-to-eye. Issa (Issa Rae) continues to search for happiness. The girls get a distressing call about a friend.

Written by Prentice Penny; directed by Prentice Penny.







