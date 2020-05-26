‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 2 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “Linger”

The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico will return after a two week break with season two episode 11, “Linger.” Episode 10 found Isobel learning new details about her mom and ended with someone kidnapping Alex. Episode 11 promises to delve into Alex’s disappearance when it airs on June 1, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The season two cast includes Jeanine Mason as Liz, Nathan Dean Parsons as Max Evans, Michael Trevino as Kyle, Michael Vlamis is Michael, and Lily Cowles as Isobel. Tyler Blackburn returns as Alex, Heather Hemmens is Maria, Amber Midthunder is Rosa, and Trevor St. John plays Jesse Manes.

“Linger” Plot: SECRETS AND LIES — Driven by the prospects of her scientific research, Liz (Mason) opens up to Diego (guest star Cleo Anthony) about all the good her findings could do. Meanwhile, Max (Parsons) enlists Kyle’s (Trevino) help getting to the bottom of the recent abductions, while Michael (Vlamis) does his own investigating into Alex’s disappearance.

Elsewhere, after learning more about her mother Louise, Isobel (Cowles) pays a visit to Rosa (Midthunder), in hopes that Rosa could help her begin to heal.







The Season 2 Plot:

“Once again, an Ortecho sister with a sharp tongue and a chip on her shoulder is back in Roswell after ten years gone… and she’s about to discover she’s been serving mint chip milkshakes to intergalactic aliens all her life.

In the final moments of season one, Max Evans (Parsons) used his alien powers to resurrect Rosa (Midthunder) a decade after her murder… not realizing that he was sacrificing his own life in the process. In season two, Liz (Mason) mourns her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turns to Kyle (Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019.

In their grief, Isobel (Cowles) explores potentially dangerous methods of self-defense, and Michael (Vlamis) spirals into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria (Hemmens) and Alex (Blackburn) at risk. Finally, our heroes must make a deal with Jesse Manes (St. John) for information after a friend seems to vanish into thin air… and the apparent ‘alien abduction’ brings new small-town secrets to light.”







