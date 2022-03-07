‘Outlander’ Season 6 Episode 1 Recap: “Echoes”

Starz’s Outlander season six episode one spends time in two different periods, revisiting Jamie’s incarceration in Ardsmuir Prison before catching up with life on Fraser’s Ridge. Fergus is hitting the bottle, Marsali’s ready to give birth any minute, and a new face arrives on Fraser’s Ridge…one who isn’t necessarily welcomed by Jamie. But before any of that takes place, “Echoes” kicks off by reminding viewers of what went down in season five via clips that include the tragic death of Murtagh and the horrific assault on Claire by the Browns.

“If time is anything akin to God, I suppose that memory must be the Devil,” muses Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in a voice-over as season five’s key events are recapped.

The first action of season six takes place at Ardsmuir Prison in 1753. The prisoners are working in the fields when a brawl breaks out between the Catholics and Protestants. Jamie (Sam Heughan) isn’t willing to take on a leadership role even though his men believe he’s the only one who can put the sermonizing Tom Christie (leader of the Protestants within Ardsmuir’s walls) in his place.

Later, Jamie’s brought in to speak with Colonel Harry Quarry (Jay Villiers) and Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones). Colonel Quarry’s upset to learn that earlier in the day James jokingly bowed to an elderly prisoner, Old Charlie (Brian Pettifer), when he shouldn’t have, and Quarry mistakenly believes it was Jamie Fraser who did so. He’s relieved to learn it wasn’t.

Colonel Quarry demands they stop rioting (and bowing) as it’s insulting to Her Majesty’s army. He knows the men respect Jamie and warns him not to aggravate the situation.

It’s decided James McCready (Nathan Byrne) and the man he bowed down to will have a day of hard labor with the rest of the men while Jamie, who’s only recently arrived at the prison, and Tom Christie can take the day off.

As Jamie’s leaving he notices Colonel Quarry and Mr. Christie exchange a secret Freemason handshake.

The following day the religious rift between the prisoners sets off yet another brawl. Young James is hit on the back of the head, which finally prompts Jamie to take action. The blow was enough to kill the young man and Old Charlie places a bit of tartan on his chest. When the soldiers demand to know who placed it there, Jamie immediately steps forward and takes the blame before Christie can name Charlie.

Jamie adds more scars to his back as he kneels and receives his punishment. His mind drifts and he has a vision of Claire walking toward him. Her smile helps numb the pain of the lashes.

Jamie steps up into a leadership role the following day when he informs a soldier they’ll be taking the day off to mourn James. He’s brought in to speak with Colonel Quarry and it’s obvious the prison’s governor sides with the Protestants over the Jacobites. Jamie claims he just wants to be left to serve his time, but he also understands he needs to speak up for his fellow prisoners.

Jamie, who believes Colonel Quarry just wants to move on to greener pastures, reveals he noticed his Freemason handshake with Christie. Jamie asks to be made a Freemason and Quarry reminds him he’ll be excommunicated by the Pope. Jamie thinks believing in a supreme being is all it takes to become a Freemason, and he fulfills that requirement.

Jamie addresses the prisoners and tells them the in-fighting is over. They’re all Scots and now they’ll all be Freemasons united by a belief in God. If they agree to follow his lead, there will be no more talk of politics or religion.

Most of the men agree to Jamie’s offer that will ensure peace within the ranks of the prisoners. However, Tom Christie’s obviously upset Jamie’s just hobbled him as a leader.

And now 20 minutes in, the action fast-forwards to North Carolina in 1773. Tom Christie has just arrived on the Ridge and pauses before heading toward Jamie’s house.

A soulful new version of “The Skye Boat Song” rings out as life on the Ridge is showcased in a series of gorgeous clips. This season’s luscious version of the Outlander theme song is performed by Raya Yarbrough and Griogair Labhruidh.

Jamie enters Claire’s surgery and finds her passed out. Jamie seems to think she’s dead, but she comes to with her favorite G-rated string of expletives – “Jesus H Roosevelt Christ!”

Claire’s ecstatic to learn her formula for ether worked and she was out for a few minutes. This means she can stop relying on whiskey or laudanum since she’s recreated ether. She explains this will allow her to operate without her patients feeling a thing. They kiss as Jamie says, “It would be a shame not to feel anything.”

They confess they’d love to stop time and be alone together. It would be wonderful to forget about the war and about the Browns’ Committee of Safety, and just think about themselves.

The mood’s broken when Jamie reveals he’s been asked to act as an Indian Agent. His job, if he accepts, would be to improve relations with the Cherokee. Jamie’s decided to tell them no.

Claire wants to visit Marsali and Jamie insists on accompanying her. There’s no way he’ll allow her to travel even that short distance without him.

30 minutes in and we finally catch up with Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin). He’s sad about the upcoming Boston Tea Party since it’ll be a shame to waste all that good tea. That leads to a discussion about taking sides, and Roger reminds his wife that both he and Claire were on the losing side of the Revolutionary War. Brianna hasn’t forgotten and Roger assures her he’s definitely on the American side now. America must become America or else there will be chaos.

Claire and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) visit and Marsali admits Fergus has been spending a lot of time at the whiskey still. Marsali’s close to delivering and Claire makes sure everything is proceeding as it should. Claire notices a bruise on Marsali’s wrist, and Marsali shakes off her concern, blaming it on clumsiness.

Tom Christie pays his first visit to the main house when Jamie and Claire are out, and it’s Roger who answers the door. Roger introduces himself and, being a polite guy, asks Tom to step inside. Tom explains he knew Jamie from Ardsmuir Prison and that he’s brought a small group, including his son and daughter, with him to Fraser’s Ridge. He hopes to take Jamie up on his offer of land to anyone from Ardsmuir.

Roger lists off a few names of fellow ex-prisoners and Tom doesn’t react. Brianna joins them and they welcome Tom to the Ridge.

Tom reveals he was indentured as a schoolmaster but his employer died. Roger says he was also a schoolmaster of sorts a while back, but they haven’t built a schoolhouse yet. Tom’s surprised they also haven’t built a church.

Jamie and Claire return and Jamie’s shocked to see Tom in his home. He assumed (and hoped) he’d never see him again, and Roger confesses he welcomed Tom to the Ridge – since he’s an Ardsmuir man. Jamie somehow manages to bite his tongue when Roger adds that they offered Tom the opportunity to settle on the Ridge.

Brianna and Claire gather supplies for the newcomers, and Claire claims she’s fine when Brianna says she hopes her mom’s taking care of herself. Brianna admits she has a few design ideas but is reluctant to share them after what happened to her mom. Claire insists she can’t live her life afraid of being herself.

Jamie and Claire accompany Tom back to his group, and Tom introduces them to his daughter, Malva (Jessica Reynolds), and his son, Allan (Alexander Vlahos). It’s obvious Tom lied about his relationship with Jamie as they seem to believe their dad and Jamie were good friends.

Malva takes Claire to visit sick and injured travelers while Tom reveals he’s jealous of Jamie’s success. Jamie claims he’s fortunate and Tom credits the “Great Architect of the Universe” with blessing Jamie and his family.

Alone in their bedroom that evening, Claire wonders if the Ridge is the best place for Tom. Jamie replies, “When I sent out word to all Ardsmuir men, I couldn’t very well say all of them but one.”

Jamie recalls Tom’s wife died while they were in prison, and he’s thankful Claire was there with him (at least in spirit) during that horrible time. It’s what got him through life inside Ardsmuir.

“You are always with me. Sometimes I think you’re an angel, Claire,” says Jamie, staring into the love of his life’s eyes.

A gentle kiss on her fingers is followed by one of the series’ most beautiful, moving lovemaking scenes. Claire teases that if she was an angel, she wouldn’t be able to caress his body and bring them shared joy. It’s a gorgeous, intimate scene that shows their passion has only grown stronger over the years.

The scene ends with Claire tracing the scars on Jamie’s back as they hold each other close.

The following morning Claire’s surprised to find Malva in her surgery. They briefly discuss Latin, Greek, and chemistry, with Malva revealing her father prefers theology, history, and grammar to other subjects. Malva finally reveals she’s there to ask for a loaf of bread, and Mrs. Bug grabs her a freshly baked loaf.

Major Donald MacDonald (Robin Laing) arrives and Jamie informs him he doesn’t want to be the Indian Agent. MacDonald attempts to change his mind but in the end says he’ll tell Governor Martin that Jamie isn’t interested. He believes Jamie’s the right man, for the sake of peace.

He’ll stop back by later in the week in case Jamie’s had a change of heart.

Jamie, Brianna, and Roger visit Tom Christie’s camp as he’s leading his group in prayer. Jamie’s surprised (although he shouldn’t be) to learn Tom wants to build a church. Jamie discovers he has his work cut out for him because no one in Tom’s group has ever built a cabin.

Although close to giving birth, Marsali is also helping the new settlers; she’d rather not stay home alone since Fergus is always at the still.

And speak of the devil… Fergus (César Domboy) finally shows up and is obviously quite a fan of the whiskey he’s brewing. He looks ready to pass out, and Jamie suggests he spend more time at home.

Tom Christie looks at the very drunk Fergus with disdain.

Allan accompanies Ian (John Bell) out on a hunt, and Ian earns the first kill. They discuss the merits of their weapons – Ian’s bow versus Allan’s gun – and Allan shows off a powder horn he claims he made. Their chat’s broken up when Richard Brown and his Committee of Safety fire off a shot in their direction. They insult Ian’s attire, suggesting he should dress in a more civilized fashion. Richard warns they need to be careful as Indians have come onto their side of the property line and have set fires. Ian knows the Indians weren’t responsible.

Fortunately, everyone’s still standing when they part ways.

Tom Christie and his daughter show up at Claire’s surgery after he cuts himself working on the cabin. He sends his daughter off and then passes out at the sight of just a little of his own blood. Jamie joins his wife and suggests Tom allow himself to have a small drink to help with the pain.

Tom’s a real lightweight when it comes to blood and pain but doesn’t pass out again, willing himself to stay strong while Jamie’s nearby. As he leaves Tom suggests the scars Jamie has on his back aren’t “honorable.” (I really detest Tom Christie!)

A magnificent dinner’s set out for the Ridge’s occupants and their guest Major MacDonald. MacDonald informs Jamie that Richard Brown told him Indians set the fire at Jamie’s still. Plus, it turns out Richard and his Committee have impressed the governor. MacDonald’s decided to offer Richard the Indian Agent position, much to Jamie’s dismay.

Tom, Allan, and Malva Christie arrive early to the party, and Tom refuses to have a drink. Allan looks around the room and says, “You live like a king, Mr. Fraser,” and Tom adds, “Yes, you’ve certainly come a long way from Ardsmuir.”

Jamie agrees but adds, “And yet somehow there always seems to be such a long way to go, Mr. Christie.”

Marsali escorts a drunken Fergus into the kitchen to keep him away from the other guests. She wants to get some food into him but Fergus would rather continue to sip from his flask.

The main rooms fill up and one of Tom Christie’s group is a new widow with young children. Allan does his best to make her son happy, but it takes Roger suggesting he needs his help building the boy’s family a new cabin to make the child happy.

Roger tells the boy’s mother he and Brianna want to supervise constructing a cabin for her. The woman is dumbstruck; she never expected a home of her own.

Their fun gathering’s broken up by the arrival of Richard Brown and his Committee. One of the men noticed Allan’s powder horn and knows he stole it. Tom Christie asks his son about the powder horn and warns him he’ll end up like his mother – burning in the fires of hell.

Tom begs Richard to have mercy, swearing they’ll punish Allan right now for his sin. Richard sentences Allan to 10 lashes and Jamie reminds them all this is his land; he’ll take care of dispensing the punishment.

Richard’s about to leave when he points out Allan stole gunpowder, a dangerous commodity. Richard wonders if Jamie’s harboring a rebel but Tom assures him he’d beat Allan himself if he thought that was a possibility.

Jamie has Allan remove his jacket and dispenses the 10 lashes while Brown and his men look on. When he’s finished, Jamie demands Richard remove his men from Fraser’s Ridge, glaring at their backs as they ride off.

Jamie’s changed his mind. He informs Major MacDonald he’ll be the Indian Agent because he doesn’t want Brown near that position of power.

Jamie speaks privately with Tom Christie and explains his word is law at Fraser’s Ridge. Tom claims God’s word always comes first.

Everyone’s departed as Marsali continues to try and sober up Fergus. He’s having none of it and claims he deserves a drink now and then. Marsali says the drink’s keeping him from his family and Fergus apologizes for being a disappointment.

Claire wakes from a nightmare in which she relived the kidnapping and rape by the Browns. She rises from bed, clearly upset, and suggests she just needs a cup of tea. Instead, she doses herself with ether in an attempt to escape the memories.

The episode ends with Claire’s voice-over: “By blood and by choice, we make our ghosts. We haunt ourselves.”







