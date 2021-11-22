The 2021 American Music Awards were held in Los Angeles on November 21st and featured show-stopping performances from some of the biggest musical acts from around the globe. The awards show aired on ABC and was hosted by first-time host rapper Cardi B who admitted she was nervous about handling the gig but did a terrific job of guiding the music-filled celebration.

The night’s biggest award earners were BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat, collecting three awards each. It was an emotional night for Grammy-nominated Kpop group BTS who by taking home top honors as Artists of the Year became the first Asian act to receive that award. BTS also scored wins in the Favorite Pop Song category for their smash hit “Butter” and Favorite Pop Duo/Group. The Korean superstars have won this award for three consecutive years.

BTS made their first US awards show debut on the American Music Awards back in 2017 and this year they had the honors of performing twice during the 2021 event. They recently collaborated with British group Coldplay on “My Universe” which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The AMAs marked the first time both groups have performed the song together and they didn’t disappoint, rocking the stage with their high-energy performance.

BTS was set to sing “Butter Remix” featuring Grammy Award-winning rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion, but just days before the AMAs Megan released a statement backing out of the show. “Hotties I was so excited to go to the AMAs and perform with BTS, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!” Despite missing out on taking the stage with Megan Thee Stallion, BTS still performed “Butter,” closing out the show with their electrifying moves that got the crowd up on their feet.

Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars opened the show as their newly formed group, Silk Sonic. The duo sang their hit single, “Smokin Out the Window,” off their recently released debut album.

Other performances throughout the night included Italian rock band Måneskin who made their American Music Awards debut with their global hit, “Beggin.” Other artists making their American Music Awards debut included Mickey Guyton, Chlöe, Walker Hayes, and Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo went into the night with the most nominations (seven) and won New Artist of the Year.

This year’s new “My Hometown” segments included spectacular performances by Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean. Later in the show Country superstar Kane Brown gave fans a look into his Tennessee and Georgia roots leading into a performance of his single, “One Mississippi.”

One of the night’s most anticipated performances came from legendary boybands New Edition and New Kids on the Block. Their epic “Battle of Boston” included medleys of each group’s smash hits from the ’80s and ’90s.

2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS:

Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of the Year: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Favorite Trending Song: Megan Thee Stallion “Body”

Favorite Music Video: Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group: BTS

Favorite Pop Album: Taylor Swift “evermore”

Favorite Pop Song: BTS “Butter”

Favorite Male Country Artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Favorite Country Song: Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Drake

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B “Up”

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Favorite R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Favorite R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”

Favorite Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello







