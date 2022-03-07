Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan Star in TWD’s ‘Isle of the Dead’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will be moving their The Walking Dead characters to Manhattan as the leads in AMC Networks’ Isle of the Dead. The just-announced addition to The Walking Dead franchise will follow Negan and Maggie as they explore Manhattan over the course of a six episode first season.

TWD writer and co-executive producer Eli Jorné is on board as the new series’ executive producer and showrunner. Cohan and Morgan are also committed to serve as executive producers.

“This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around The Walking Dead,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey. It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.”

“I’m delighted that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues,” said Morgan. “It’s been such a ride walking in Negan’s shoes, I’m beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can’t wait.”

AMC Networks’ announcement included a brief description of Isle of the Dead which they anticipate will air on AMC and AMC+ in 2023:

“Isle of the Dead envisions the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

“I’m thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in The Walking Dead Universe,” stated Cohan. “Maggie is very close to my heart and I’m excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”







