Jeremy Renner Set to Star in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ for Paramount+

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s recently signed deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group will include the new drama Mayor of Kingstown which is confirmed to star two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner (The Town, The Hurt Locker). Oscar winner Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) is on board to executive produce the series.

“I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky (the Mayor of Kingstown),” stated Jeremy Renner. “In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever.”

In addition to Antoine Fuqua, Sheridan, Renner, co-creator Hugh Dillon, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman are attached as executive producers. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, and 101 Studios will produce.

“When Taylor told me about Mayor of Kingstown, I immediately wanted to be a part of it,” said Antoine Fuqua. “The series offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system where sociopolitical issues run rampant. Prisons are a forgotten world to most of the population and yet represent a microcosm of society as a whole.”

The drama will air on Paramount+.

The Plot, Courtesy of MTV Entertainment Group:

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.







