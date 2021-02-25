Walker Season 1 Episode 6 Preview: Photos, Trailer, Cast and Plot Details

Walker gets sentimental about the bar and Micki gets a surprise visit on The CW’s Walker season one episode six. Directed by Amyn Kaderali from a script by Casey Fisher and Paula Sabbaga, episode six is set to air on March 11, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

In addition to Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, the season one cast includes Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I) as Arlo, Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) as Robin, Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Liam, Molly Hagan (Herman’s Head) as Abeline, and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) as Bohnam. Coby Bell (The Gifted) plays Captain Larry James, Lindsey Morgan is Micki, and Jeff Pierre (Once Upon a Time) plays Trey Barnett.

“Bar None” Plot: MICKI’S MOTHER DROPS IN FOR A VISIT – When Geri (guest star Odette Annable) decides to sell the bar, it throws Walker (Padalecki) for a loop. With so many memories attached to the bar, he asks Geri to reconsider and reminds her of all the good times they’ve had there with Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) and Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr).

Meanwhile, Micki (Morgan) is shocked when her mother (guest star Alex Meneses) drops in unexpectedly.

Walker stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.







