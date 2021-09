Giancarlo Esposito and Rufus Sewell to Star in Netflix’s ‘Jigsaw’ Series

Netflix just released details of their upcoming drama series, Jigsaw, which – despite the name – apparently has nothing to do with the Saw franchise. The streaming service’s Jigsaw is described as an “innovative, suspenseful crime thriller” created by showrunner and executive producer Eric Garcia (Matchstick Men, Repo Men).

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Paz Vega (She Loves You), Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), and Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) are confirmed to star. In addition, Peter Mark Kendall (Strange Angel), Rosaline Elbay (Ramy), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), and Niousha Noor (Here and Now) are set to star in the nonlinear series.

The eight episode season is executive produced by Scott Free Productions’ Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and Jordan Sheehan. Russell Fine also executive produces along with Automatik Entertainment’s Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Justin Levy. Elite Squad‘s Jose Padilha is directing the first two episodes.

Filming is currently underway at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn. Netflix hasn’t set a target premiere date.

Jigsaw Plot and Character Details:

“Spanning 24 years, Jigsaw centers around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it. It’s loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.

The series consists of eight parts ranging from 24 years before the heist to 1 year post-heist and takes a non-linear approach to storytelling that builds intrigue and suspense.”

Giancarlo Esposito (he/him) as “Leo Pap” – A natural leader, Leo is whip-smart, intense and driven, with an engineer’s mind and a meticulous eye for detail. He became a thief at a young age — and though he had a chance to get out, he couldn’t stay away from the criminal life and his relapse cost him his family and his freedom.

Paz Vega (she/her) as “Ava Mercer” – An attorney by day, she is equally at home on a gun range or gallery show as she is in the courtroom. Although she plays things fast and loose, deep down she’s a passionate soul who will do anything to protect the few people close to her.

Rufus Sewell (he/him) as “Roger Salas” – A former thief who has reinvented himself as a top tier security expert, Roger is a salesman with an uncanny ability to manipulate people to his ends. Loyal, to a point, but his own ambitions and needs will win out every time.

Tati Gabrielle (she/her) as “Hannah Kim” – Intelligent, ambitious, and adaptable, Hannah is a woman who wears many hats — and is driven by far more than money. As a chameleon who flows between the world of high-stakes finance and low-lying crime, she will have to use everything in her bag of tricks to find a way up and out.

Peter Mark Kendall (he/him) as “Stan Loomis” – A small-time smuggler with a big-time passion for life’s epicurean pleasures, Stan’s got a mouth that never stops running and the heart of a hopeless romantic. Loyal to a fault, he’s willing to risk it all for the object of his desire — even if it means giving up the comfortable life he’s built for himself.

Rosaline Elbay (she/her) as “Judy Goodwin” – The crew’s demolitions specialist, Judy is headstrong and independent — an eccentric spitfire with a sarcastic edge who is clever and talented enough to stay a step ahead of her mistakes.

Jai Courtney (he/him) as “Bob Goodwin” – A chest-puffing alpha male with a knack for safecracking and pushing people’s buttons, Bob is attractive enough to be a threat and smart enough to be dangerous to anyone who gets in his way when he’s on the hunt.

Niousha Noor (she/her) as “Nazan Abassi” – Driven, damaged and tenacious to a fault, FBI Agent Nazan Abassi is the raging fire that threatens to burn our crew of thieves down— as long as those flames don’t consume her first.