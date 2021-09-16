‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Trailer Introduces New Key Players

ABC’s extended trailer for Big Sky season two teases a new case for Cassie and Jenny to solve, the return of fan-favorite supporting players, and a bunch of new characters who’ll make life in Montana interesting. The season two trailer also provides a brief glimpse at what season one’s big baddie, Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty), is up to after escaping justice.

Season two will premiere on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick return to lead the cast as Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt, respectively. Geraghty is back as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer plays Denise Brisbane, Jesse James Keitel returns as Jerrie Kennedy, Omar Metwally lives on as Mark Lindor, and Anja Savcic returns as Scarlet Leyendecker. Janina Gavankar joins the cast as Ren and Logan Marshall-Green will play Travis.

Rick Legarski died in the first season but John Carroll Lynch is confirmed to return for season two.

The popular dramatic series is based on the books by C.J. Box. David E. Kelley, Elwood Reid, and Ross Fineman serve as executive producers. Big Sky‘s produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios.

ABC released the following description of the upcoming season:

“Big Sky follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, which they soon discover may not be as straightforward a case as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of that accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers and more mysterious familiar – and unfamiliar – faces.”







