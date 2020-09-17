Erin Brockovich-Inspired Drama with Katey Sagal Gets a Series Order at ABC

Katey Sagal (The Conners, Sons of Anarchy) is set to star in the ABC drama Rebel, inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich. ABC’s given the drama a straight to series order and is anticipating a 2021 premiere.

In addition to Sagal as Annie “Rebel” Bello, the season one cast includes John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, and Tamala Jones as Lona. Ariela Barer plays Ziggie, Kevin Zegers is Nate, Sam Palladio is Luke, and Andy Garcia plays Cruz.

Rebel comes from executive producer Krista Vernoff (Grey’s Anatomy). Vernoff wrote the first episode and Tara Nicole Weyr directs. Brockovich will be involved as an executive producer along with Alexandre Schmitt, John Davis, John Fox, and Andrew Stearn.

“Erin Brockovich has never stopped the extraordinary work she does fighting for her clients like they’re family, and Krista Vernoff’s take on her life today in Rebel is undeniable,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Katey Sagal is a powerhouse as ‘Rebel’ and with Andy Garcia, John Corbett and the rest of the phenomenal cast, viewers are going to fall in love with these characters and the world Krista has created for them.”

“The work that Erin Brockovich does in this world is so powerful and so important that it almost defies description. Erin works tirelessly for social, legal and environmental justice despite the lack of a formal degree. She inspires everyone she meets to become their own heroes, and somehow, she also keeps us laughing. It has been a tremendous honor to get to know Erin and to create a show inspired by her,” said Vernoff. “I am thrilled to be working with a dream cast led by the extraordinary Katey Sagal with the incredible Tara Nicole Weyr directing. I could not be more excited about the series order for Rebel, and I’m so grateful for the support of Dana Walden, Karey Burke, Craig Hunegs, Jonnie Davis and all my partners at Walt Disney Television and ABC.”

Brockovich added, “Rebel is not just my story, it is all of our stories. There is a hero that exists in all of us, and I am so excited for Krista Vernoff and ABC to bring their visionary storytelling to this series. The name ‘Rebel’ oozes self-empowerment, courage and rising above, even in the worst of circumstances. I cannot think of anyone better to play this role than the indomitable Katey Sagal, who is such a force, as well as the rest of this extraordinary cast.”

The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.







