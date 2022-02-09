‘Joe Pickett’ Earns a Second Season Renewal from Spectrum

Spectrum’s officially renewed the dramatic series Joe Pickett for a second season following its chart-topping season one debut. The series ranks first among all of Spectrum’s original content and was watched by over 1 million households during its first month in release.

Based on the bestselling books by C.J. Box, Joe Pickett stars Michael Dorman as game warden Joe Pickett, Julianna Guill as Marybeth Pickett, Sharon Lawrence as Missy, and Skywalker Hughes as Sheridan. The season one cast also includes Vivienne Guynn as April, Brendan Fletcher as Arlen, and Patrick Gallagher as Sheriff Barnum.

John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle created the series and serve as directors, showrunners, and executive producers. Author C.J. Box is also involved as an executive producer as well as Red Wagon Entertainment’s Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher.

Season one premiered on December 6, 2021. Spectrum didn’t indicate when we can expect season two to arrive.

The Plot, Courtesy of Spectrum:

Season One followed a dedicated game warden (Dorman) and his family as they navigated the shifting socio-political climate of a small rural town on the verge of economic collapse. The Pickett family quickly found themselves in the crosshairs when a murder victim wound up on their doorstep and they were forced to navigate a tangled web of schemes, secrets, and conspiracy amidst the scenic vistas of the Wyoming wilderness.









